Van Dijk, Diaz and Thiago Back in Training Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp met the media today, ahead of the massive Easter Sunday clash against Arsenal. During the session, the German confirmed that the following three players have returned to training: central defender Virgil van Dijk, winger Luis Diaz and midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara.

Two of the three are expected to feature this weekend, against the league leaders, but this match comes too soon for Diaz.

The German expects the forward to finally be match fit for the next fixture after this one- a Monday night football match at Leeds United. But maybe the best takeaway from the session was when Klopp discussed his opposing manager on the opposite touchline tomorrow.

In this the year of the manager sacking, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta stand up as the perfect example of what can happen when you have patience.

Good things comes to those who wait, as Arteta really got off to a rough start in North London.

There were plenty of moments where the Emirates club could have sacked him, and most people would have understood that decision.

But they stuck it out, much longer than most other clubs would have, and here we are. Their patience with Arteta paid off, as the Gunners are within striking distance of obtaining their first league title in two decades.

“I know people ask for time for managers but I really think Mikel deserved each minute he got there when things were not going well because they are there [at the top] now,” Klopp said.

“The team is very well set up, good transfers on top of that but a really stable team. That’s what they’re using now.”

