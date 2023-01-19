Liverpool FC Team News vs Chelsea: Tsimikas, Firmino

When Liverpool host Chelsea on Saturday, it will be the How The Mighty Have Fallen Cup. Both sides are barely on the first page of the Premier League standings right now, and a whopping ten points outside the top four.

Just last season, these two teams played in the finals of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup. Liverpool, who won both of those clashes, also reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: 12:30pm GMT, Sunday Jan 21, Anfield

Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 24% Draw 25% Liverpool 51%

PL Form Guide: Chelsea WLLDW Liverpool FC LLWWW

PL Position: Chelsea 10th 28 pts Liverpool FC 9th 28 pts

They won that competition too, in 2018-2019. Meanwhile Chelsea won it in 2020-2021.

The Blues also won the league title in 2016-17, while Liverpool claimed that piece of silverware in 2019-20. In other words, these two giant clubs have been filling up their trophy cases in recent years, but on Saturday it’s just a match-up of two mediocre mid-table teams.

Chelsea have already sacked their first manager (Thomas Tuchel) this season, and his replacement (Graham Potter), who took over in September, is already feeling the heat. As for Liverpool, they have been injury-riddled all season long. Let’s look at the latest fitness updates.

Liverpool Team News

Konstantinos Tsimikas is a doubt after picking up a knock in the midweek FA Cup win over Wolves. Roberto Firmino is edging closer to a return but will likely miss out.

Jurgen Klopp, speaking about six days ago about Firmino‘s injury, said the following: “At the start it was a little injury, 10 days, 2 weeks, but then Bobby felt something again. He’s not close to team training.”

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined for the long term.

