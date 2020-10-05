Liverpool FC 2020 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

It was a quiet deadline day for the Premier League champions, as Liverpool FC concluded all of their business for the transfer window last week.
Liverpool did a good job during the window of signing players who add depth to the squad, something that has been lacking in certain areas around the pitch. Let’s break it all down (fees in Euros)
Additions
Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich, 30 million)
Diogo Jota (Wolves, 43m)
Kostas Tsimikas (Olympiakos, 13m)
Subtractions
Dejan Lovren (Zenit St. Petersburg)
Adam Lallana (free, Brighton)
Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United)
Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolves, 11m)
Loris Karius (loan)
Team Needs Addressed
Liverpool addressed their biggest need with the signing of Thiago. He is a world-class midfielder that provides Liverpool with something they have been missing since Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona – a player that can dictate the offense from the midfield.
Jota’s signing was also important, as the Merseyside club got a proven Premier League talent that can play at different spots within the front line. Liverpool’s normal front three have played a lot of matches during the past three years, and this acquisition will allow the team to rotate more.
Tsimikas adds similar depth at left back, and that could help Liverpool down the road.
Team Needs Neglected
Liverpool did not replace Lovren at centerback, which leaves Liverpool with just three senior centerbacks on the squad.
It’s hard to make it through a season with just three centerbacks, and right now only two are healthy. Jurgen Klopp is taking a big risk by not bringing in another one this window, and will have to rely on players like Fabinho or Gini Wijnaldum as last-ditch back-ups.
Players who needed to leave but didn’t
Liverpool will enter the season with a large squad, with more than 25 players on the first team. It is going to be tough to find time for all of those players.
Deals for Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson were never finalized, so they will be staying until at least January. Divock Origi also is going to struggle to find time after falling down the pecking order.
Synopsis
All the business that the Reds did during this transfer window improved the club. Thiago should be a game-in, game-out starter in the midfield, and Jota provides valuable depth.
Liverpool also got a buy-back clause in with Brewster, which could prove to be valuable in the future. They didn’t address all their needs, but they addressed most of them.
Grade: A-/B+
