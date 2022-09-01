Liverpool FC 2022 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

The summer transfer window is about to slam shut. As I write, the hours are ticking by on deadline day as teams look to get their last-minute deals over the line.

With the circus of player movement about to end, we thought we would go through each major club’s business and grade them. Next up – my beloved Liverpool.

Liverpool has an aging squad. They needed to refresh in certain positions. The need to refresh the attack was thrust upon them when Sadio Mane announced his intention to move to Germany and play for Bayern Munich.

How did they get on? Let’s take a look.

Arthur Melo to Liverpool, here we go! Contracts are now ready to be signed once medical will be completed in the afternoon, already booked. Arthur is flying to UK right now. ?? #LFC #DeadlineDay Loan deal valid until June 2023, no buy option. pic.twitter.com/xNhiJWspXb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Additions Analysis

Breaking: Deadline Day Signing!

Arthur Melo — Juventus

The Reds get an emergency midfielder on season long loan, to help alleviate the injury crisis in the middle of the park. More on this later, as it’s not official yet, but getting there.

Calvin Ramsay — Aberdeen

The Scottish right-back was compared to Trent Alexander Arnold during the last SPFL season. Now they are teammates. If he is able to play like Trent, he could be an invaluable signing. Haven’t been able to take a look at him yet, because, like so many of the Reds squad, he is injured.

Darwin Nunez — Benfica

A club record signing. Plenty of pressure on the kid, as fans see him as Sadio Mane’s direct replacement. Huge shoes to fill. If the Anfield faithful can be patient with the Uruguayan, he could be something special. Like Jurgen Klopp said “He has all the pieces we look for,” before he also added that Nunez is a “work in progress.”

Fabio Carvalho — Fulham

Another from the famed Fulham youth production line. And boy, have the Reds got a player on their hands. The English-born Portugal international has already netted twice at Anfield in the league, including a last-gasp winner in the Reds midweek match against Newcastle. Could be the pick of the Reds’ incoming transfers this summer.

Departures Discussion

Neco Williams — Nottingham Forest

Supremely talented right-back who is now a starter at a Premier League club. Exactly what he needed with a World Cup approaching as he was never going to unseat Trent Alexander Arnold.

Divock Origi — AC Milan

The enigma that is Divock Origi has officially left Anfield. A cult hero, scorer of the match-winning goal in the Champions League final, tormentor of Everton. But never a regular starter. A curious talent who will flourish in Serie A at Italian giants AC Milan.

Takumi Minamino — Monaco

Liverpool’s Cup king last year, but he still couldn’t get on the field for any of the finals. His fate was sealed when that travesty occurred. Never really seemed EPL level, could dominate Ligue 1 however.

Billy Koumetio — Austria Vienna, loan

Billy the Kid gets much needed first team experience in the lesser of the Bundesligas

Sadio Mane — Bayern Munich

Club legend who won everything on offer at Anfield. Truly the end of an era when he traded Anfield for the Allianz. Will rack up the trophies at Bayern Munich.

Loris Karius — released

His career was over at Liverpool in May 2018. He officially leaves the club more than four years later.

Summation

FSG, Jurgen Klopp and the transfer committee have copped a lot of flak for this transfer window. I honestly don’t think it has been that bad. It hasn’t been perfect, but it hasn’t been an unmitigated disaster like so many reactive Reds online would have you believe. Signing a creative midfielder nudges this grade upwards.

Grade: B-

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com. He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

