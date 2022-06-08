The summer transfer window is almost upon us. So, if you’re a bettor who likes to bet on which club a player is going to end up at, you need to be able to make a judgment call on which rumors carry substance and which ones are just wild speculation, based on, well, nothing!
Liverpool is a club that could very well be busy this summer. Their much-valued front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino only have one year left on their respective contracts. This means that potential replacements are lining up for their chance with the esteemed club.
Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer ?? #LFC
He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds – it will be confirmed to the club.
FC Bayern are strong contenders – but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
Three prominently linked names are Christian Pulisic, Harry Kane, and Christopher Nkunku. But how seriously can these rumors be taken?
But how can fans get their bearings on the precarious transfer speculation?
One way of sourcing information is to find a bookmaker’s review site and compare the different odds. Using a review site allows you to compare odds which can give you more information about how seriously different sports betting sites rate the chances of respective transfers.
Speaking of America, one player linked with Liverpool is the USMNT’s Christian Pulisic. The American’s profile is in keeping with a Liverpool signing. He is the right age and will have a sell-on fee.
He is also a player that has never nailed down a spot at Stamford Bridge, and if the right offer came in, chances are that Chelsea would listen. Pulisic has also been schooled at Borussia Dortmund, and Klopp will have sounded out former colleagues about the American’s attitude and temperament. But would Chelsea want to let Pulisic go to a Premier League rival?
Liverpool are interested in pursuing Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic if Sadio Mané leaves the club, per @cfbayern pic.twitter.com/AIl0k6IEO0
— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 5, 2022
It’s hard to know what some of these rumors are based on. For example, Liverpool are the +500 favorites to sign Harry Kane with one bookmaker.
A quick look back at the type of signings made by Liverpool in recent years suggests such a transfer is highly unlikely. Kane just doesn’t suit that profile. The Spurs and England striker will turn 29 in July, meaning there will be little to no sell-on fee for the Reds. Kane would also cost more than a whopping £100 million. These are factors that say this transfer is a non-starter.
Liverpool tend to buy players in their mid-20s, meaning that should the player wish to move on, the club can command a fee for them like they will be able to with Sadio Mane. Signing Kane is the exact opposite of this.
The final name of the three players mentioned is Christopher Nkunku. Like Pulisic, Nkunku is the correct age and profile. The French striker is at RB Leipzig, where he scored in the recent German Cup Final, helping his side to their first-ever silverware.
Going against this potential transfer is the player is attracting interest elsewhere in the Premier League; both Chelsea and Manchester United are being linked with the striker.
Liverpool doesn’t get involved in bidding wars. So, again, he might not be the sort of signing that could end up at Liverpool should Sadio Mane leave this summer.Follow paulmbanks
