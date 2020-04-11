All Transfer Rumor Liverpool FC Starting XI

It’s going to be awhile before we have a match to make a starting XI prediction for again, but at least we have plenty of transfer talk. There have been reports circulating that a June restart for the Premier League could be in the works, provided the most optimistic models relating to the coronavirus pandemic come to fruition.
Until then, we have transfer rumors, and they can get, I guess “tedious” is the word, very quickly. So we figured why not combine the elements of both and make a team of just players who are rumored to be going or leaving Liverpool.
Below the formation presentation, we’ll touch a bit more on each guy. Click the phrase near each footballer’s name where highlighted/hyperlinked for more on the transfer narrative.
Liverpool FC All-Transfer Rumor XI
Werner
Mane Thuram Sterling
Zakaria Soumare Aouar
Ndicka Carlos Thiaw
Karius
First off, yes, this is a strange team with a bizarre formation. Sorry, but the Reds aren’t really being that strongly linked with many defenders, so it was a stretch to even find semi-legitimate targets.
So we just went with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan N’Dicka, Sevilla centre back Diego Carlos and Schalke defender Malick Thiaw. The reason for the lopsidedness is because the Reds transfer rumors are all overloaded with wingers. We didn’t even have room to get to all of them, like Barcelona bust Ousmane Dembele or Valencia star man Ferran Torres.
That’s because there’s talk that Sadio Mane and/or Mo Salah could be moving on. How realistic that is remains to be seen, but the sale of one, or both, would then trigger a big shopping spree to replace them.
And a Raheem Sterling can’t be ruled out at this point. Liverpool have been heavily linked with forwards and attacking midfielders, and although acquiring RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is a proposition facing long odds, LFC are in the mix.
Liverpool are also ready to pursue the stellar Borussia Moenchengladbach duo of Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram.
Liverpool are also one of many teams who might consider splashing the class on Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.
Finally, according to reports in Turkey, Loris Karius is desperate to remain at Besiktas and absolutely does not want to return Liverpool.
All Transfer Rumor Starting XI Series
