Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Ozan Kabak, Ben Davies

Happy January transfer window deadline day! Unfortunately, it’s been a rather quiet window, and today’s deadline day isn’t quite as exciting as one might have hoped or expected. Liverpool are making moves however, adding their first two players of the window on Monday, both are central defenders.
According to multiple sources, Ozan Kabak, 20, will join Liverpool from FC Schalke on loan (a $3.4 million fee being agreed), with an option to buy clause being potentially included in the deal.
Liverpool are in talks to sign Preston's Ben Davies.
But would he be a good signing for Jurgen Klopp's side?
Mark Lawrenson says he "can't see him getting near the first team."
The second centreback set to transfer into the Merseyside club is Ben Davies, 25, on a fee reported to be abound £1.6m from Preston. The reigning Premier League champions have swooped in and nabbed the man who is considered to be the best at his position in the Championship division.
As part of the deal, youngster Sepp van den Berg head in the other direction on loan for the rest of the season. Davies had looked set to join Celtic, with AFC Bournemouth said to also be interested. USA international and New York Red Bulls man Aaron Long had also been linked as a target.
Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ozan Kabak. Agents fee agreed too.
Negotiations on with Schalke – #S04 want to include the obligation-to-buy and still working for the replacement [Mustafi talks on]. #LFC also have a plan B.
There is no doubt about it, Liverpool are desperate for a new central defender, and it’s easy to see why. They are being smart in picking up two CBs too, as the situation at the position just keeps getting worse and worse. Star man Virgil van Dijk tore his ACL in the Merseyside derby back in mid-October, and it’s he won’t return to action this season.
Joe Gomez ruptured a patella tendon in mid-November, and we won’t see him back this term either. Then you have the injury prine Joel Matip, who may or may not have suffered serious damage to his ankle ligaments.
Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that the club still don’t know how severe his injury might be, and that they player will be made to see a specialist to determine the extent of the damage.
Fabinho, a midfielder who has had to deputize at the position due to the injury crisis, also missed out this weekend due to a minor muscular injury.
