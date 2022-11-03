Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool travels to North London to tackle Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Reds have a tremendous record of scoring against Tottenham. Just one time in the past twenty meetings between the two sides has Jurgen Klopp’s men failed to score against Spurs. That occurred all the way back in October 2015.

Heading into this fixture, only West Ham and Southampton have conceded the first goal in a match more than Liverpool. Liverpool’s failure to get on the scoresheet first over the past six to nine months is well documented. Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp’s side has already lost more games this season than they had for the entirety of last season.

Finally, Liverpool’s away form is the worst it has been in over 15 years. The Reds are without a victory in their last five matches played away from home. The last time they suffered such a severe run away from Anfield was under the tutelage of Rafa Benitez during the 2006/07 season.

The silver lining there is they would manage to finish third in the league that season.

Tottenham vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 6, 2022, at 4.30 pm UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Team News: Tottenham Liverpool

Starting XI Prediction: Tottenham Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 30% Draw `26% Liverpool 44%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 3rd, 26pts WWLLW Liverpool 9th, 16pts LWWLL

Starting XI Prediction

Liverpool returned to the 4-3-3 formation that brought them so much success in the victory over Napoli. A lot of people attribute that, alongside Darwin Nunez’s 20 minute cameo as a chaos agent, as the reason for the Reds’ victory over the previously undefeated Napoli.

Here is how we see them lining up this weekend in London.

GK- Alisson

DEF- Alexander Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson

MID- Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago

ATT- Salah, Firmino, Jones

Match Prediction

Here at thesportsbank.net, Liverpool has run out of credits. No single victory, no matter how impressive, is going to win our trust back. Although, fact is the Reds have shown up in big games more than they haven’t this season and that does make it tempting to pick them. We simply can’t do it though. Tottenham will win this one and Liverpool will be a long, long, long way from any type of European qualification.

Tottenham 2-1.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories