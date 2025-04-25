Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool need just a single point to officially claim the Premier League title, and next on the docket is a visit from Tottenham Hotspur. When you have a home match against a 16th place team, having a lost season and set to be without their talisman (Son), well, this is a foregone conclusion.

Spurs have nothing to play for in the league, at all, but a Liverpool title clinching win means….wait for it…Arsenal are officially eliminated.

Liverpool FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Sunday, April 27, 4:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Team News: Liverpool Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 9% Draw 14% Liverpool 77%

So you know what they say, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, so a result for Liverpool means joy for them and schadenfreude, at the Gunners expense, for Spurs. Maybe we could see something that’s a major rarity in sports- both sides in a celebratory mood!

The first team prediction here is pretty straight-forward, and basically obvious.

Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Prediction

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Diogo Jota

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

