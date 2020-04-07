Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Torres, Zakaria, Thuram, Aouar

Liverpool FC, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, so instead we’ll have to do some transfer talk. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. We start with a young up-and-comer who could carry a price cost that nears 100 million pounds.
Liverpool, as well as both Manchester clubs, are in the hunt for 20-year-old Valencia star Ferran Torres. (Goal). He would carry a very hefty cost, as the release clause is reportedly £92 million, but that’s not deterring interest.
The winger refused to re-up on a new deal, and with just one more season left on his current contract, Juventus, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are all circling.
Moving on, LFC are looking to make a sensational double swoop at Borussia Moenchengladbach. As the German outlet Express points out:
“It is no longer a secret that Gladbach’s midfield jewel Denis Zakaria (23) has found a top spot on the hunting list, especially at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Liverpool FC.”
That’s the first player, the second is:
“The son of France’s world and European champions hero Lilian Thuram (48) has collected a total of 19 scorer points for Gladbach in 33 competitive games (league, cup, Europa League) (ten goals / nine assists).”
Thuram, a 22-year-old center forward, could cost more than 50 million Euros while the 23-year-old Zakaria could fetch about 45m. Both players have been critical to Gladbach staying in the Bundesliga top four this season, and the club certainly would not part ways with either, or both, unless their price is met.
Finally, 21-year-old Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar is wanted by Liverpool according to The Sun. He’s also attracting the interest of Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus.
