Liverpool FC, as well as their fan base, have been anxiously awaiting the conclusions reached from today’s emergency meeting of the Premier League clubs. Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table and need just two more victories to clinch a first league title in 30 years.
So they have the most to lose of any club, should the season be null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic. This level of anxiety is perhaps best illustrated by LFC super supporter and late night talk show host/comedian John Oliver. With Premier League fixtures initially on hold until April 4, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding what the football chiefs were going to announce on Thursday, March 19. There was even talk the season could end, with LFC being named league champions, which isn’t exactly the way most Reds fans wanted to see the long title drought end.
But here’s where we are today, the EPL is suspended until April 30, and then we’ll revisit it again.
Here’s the full statement from the leaders of English football:
English professional football bodies’ thoughts are with all affected by COVID-19 and are united in finding ways to resume 2019/20 season as soon as it is safe. The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.
We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so. We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.
Who knows where will be, for better or worse, by the time April 30 gets here. But Oliver reflects the hopes, wishes and dreams of every Liverpool FC supporter everywhere when he said he really wants to see the trophy.
