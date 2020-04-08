Liverpool FC Will Have Chance to Win Title, Says UEFA President

Liverpool FC and their fans have waited way too long to be denied now. Just ask super supporter and talk show host John Oliver. The Reds were just two victories away from clinching their first league title since 1990 before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Is that what it’s going to take to keep this drought going- a global pandemic? Well, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has made some remarks that will ease the minds of the Liverpool community. He said there is “no way” Jurgen Klopp’s side will be denied the opportunity to earn the Premier League title this season.
“I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled,” Ceferin said to Slovenian sports daily Ekipa.
“If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it — theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close.”
“However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.”
So on one hand, Liverpool fans can relax, they will finally get their deserved title, one way or another. On the other hand, it seems the coronation won’t happen with all the pomp and circumstance that Liverpool fans might expect or hope.
“I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another,” Ceferin added.
It’s not ideal by any means, but it’s still a helluva lot better than no title at all. And hopefully, we won’t have to endure any more “news stories” about someone with no actual power or influence giving their take on what should be done with the season. That narrative is long shopworn.
