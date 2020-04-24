Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Timo Werner, Willian

Liverpool FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
Be sure to check out our all-transfer rumor Liverpool XI and our optimal Liverpool XI, a team with all main transfer targets acquired and key players retained. We start with the latest on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, a German international who has been attracting attention from all sorts of clubs, worldwide.
Liverpool have long considered been the leaders in this derby, and honestly, it’s a transfer saga that’s grown a little tedious (or at least it feels that way, as we’ve had no actual games for about six weeks and counting now). The good news is that we now have a “deadline” of sorts on this transfer narrative; a light at the end of the tunnel if you will.
Sky Sports reports that Timo Werner currently has a release clause valued at about £52 million, expiring on June 15. Sky further reports that Liverpool can have him, provided they meet that price by that specific date. That’s a more than fair price for a forward who’s scored 27 goals this season and propelled his side up a notch or two higher than most would have expected.
Elsewhere Chelsea winger Willian has been linked with many potential suitors this season, including both north London clubs, but now Liverpool are in the mix?
That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport.
That seems more than a bit surprising. In order for that move to be plausible/realistic, then the rumors about Mo Salah or Sadio Mane leaving would have to be realized, and that seems a bit far-fetched at this point.
