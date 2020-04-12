Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Timo Werner, Diego Carlos

Liverpool FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. For our all Liverpool transfer rumor starting XI go to this link.
Today, we start with the latest on RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is expected to be one of the hottest commodities this summer transfer window. There seems to be a lot of conflicting reports out there in regards to how realistic a sale of the German international in 2020 truly is.
There does seem to be a consensus though that Liverpool are the supposed front-runners to acquire the highly coveted scorer.
Oliver Mintzlaff, the club’s CEO, shot down the narrative that Liverpool already have an agreement in place.
“I’m deeply relaxed about Werner,” he said to Sky Sports Germany.
“He hasn’t signalled yet that he wants to leave beyond this season, and he doesn’t have to. He has a contract until 2023.”
Elsewhere, Spanish outlet Sport claims that Liverpool are keen on pursuing Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos. He’s a very hot commodity in the transfer market, wanted by several teams, including Manchester City.
Although he’s a special talent, he really doesn’t fill a need at Anfield. The Merseyside club broke the transfer fee record for a defender when they signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton a couple years ago.
He’s absolutely been worth every single penny and then some. The Reds also have plenty of options to pair with him.
Joe Gomez is the preferred option, but Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have been in the first team when healthy too. This seems like a move that only needs to be made, if one of their main central defenders leaves the club. Otherwise, it’s just wasteful spending.
