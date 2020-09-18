Liverpool FC Team News at Chelsea: Thiago, Shaqiri, Tsimikas

Liverpool won a 4-3 thriller against Leeds United in the season opener last Saturday. Since then, it has been mostly good news for Jurgen Klopp’s squad. The big news out of Merseyside this week was the apparent signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.
The two clubs have reportedly agreed to a £20 million fee, plus add-ons and he’s on his way to Liverpool for his medical. The Spanish midfielder provides Liverpool with the creativity they have lacked in the midfield since Coutinho left.
Thiago will help Liverpool immensely in breaking down defenses that sit back and try to take away Liverpool’s outside backs.
Rumors were that Liverpool would not sign Thiago unless they sold another midfielder, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
Liverpool at Chelsea FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday Sept 20, 4:30pm local
Early Chelsea team news: go here
Chelsea Full Team News and Starting XI Prediction: coming Friday
Liverpool Starting XI Prediction: go here
Liverpool are 23/20 to win at Chelsea this Sunday, with the Blues 21/10 for a win. There are 11/4 odds of a draw over at Betway.
Gini Wijnaldum, linked with a move to Barcelona, had a “productive” talk with Jurgen Klopp on a new contract and appears likely to stay.
Liverpool also has had good news on the injury front.
Xherdan Shaqiri returned to training from a muscle injury that he suffered in the pre-season. Shaqiri played in a closed-door friendly midweek and will be available if needed against Chelsea. New signing Kostas Tsimikas is also back at training after testing positive for COVID-19 while on international duty.
Tsimikas is unlikely to feature against Chelsea, but it gives Liverpool depth at left back.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still sideline with slight knee injury that he suffered in the pre-season. He is expected to be out for a few more weeks.
Youngsters Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster’s futures are still up in the air, but they are still with the Reds as we speak. Wilson is seemingly available for the right price, which Liverpool have set at £20 million.
Brewster’s situation is a little more complicated. Liverpool like the highly rated young striker, but he needs playing time and is unlikely to get it with Liverpool this year. It seems likely will make a move sometime this window, either sent out on loan or sold with a buyback clause.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind