Liverpool Team News vs West Brom: Thiago, Milner, Shaqiri

Liverpool sits atop the table at Christmas for the third-straight season, and now get ready to host West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.
The Reds are coming off a fantastic week in which they topped Spurs 2-1 and thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0. So they will have lots of momentum for their “Boxing Day” fixture.
Injury News
Liverpool are moving in the right direction in regard to its much publicized injury situation. The big news coming out this week was that Thiago, one of several Liverpool players named to FIFA The Best list, is returning to training.
Liverpool’s big signing from Bayern Munich has featured in just two games this year, and has been out since the Merseyside Derby with a knee injury.
Getting him back will be a big boost for Liverpool, but they will be cautious with the midfielder and have already said he will not feature against West Brom.
Along with Thiago, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are also back in training this week. Both are further along than Thiago and could be seen at the weekend. Both will be late fitness tests, but neither is expected to start.
Elsewhere Diogo Jota is still a few weeks away from returning from injury. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are still rehabbing long-term injury.
Betting lines
Liverpool are big 13/100 favorites according to Betway. The odds of a draw come in at 7.5/1 and the odds of a West Brom win are 18/1.
