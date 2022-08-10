Liverpool FC had to settle for a draw against Fulham in the season opener, and this tie came with a loss, in the form of midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The 31-year-old midfielder limped out of the match in the 51′ with a hamstring injury, and he now faces several weeks on the shelf. That’s according to various reports, which claim that he’s not expected to feature again in the month of August. The details of the injury and extent of the damage are not known at this time.

You already know how secretive LFC can be about injury news, and you shouldn’t expect Jurgen Klopp to be all that more revealing when he gets asked about this topic on Friday at his news conference.

And according to Sky Sports, Thiago will “have another scan later this week as his rehabilitation from the injury continues.” In his two plus seasons at the Merseyside club, Thiago has missed time due to issues with his knee, calf, and hip not to mention a positive covid-19 test.

The Reds still have midfield options in Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, but those first two names this past Saturday due to injury or illness. In other words, Klopp could have a selection crisis on his hands soon in that position group.

Yet he maintains his team’s transfer business is done for the summer.

“We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen,” said Klopp after the Fulham draw.

“Nobody could imagine that Curtis gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious but he is a young boy and it is a kind of stress reaction. Bodies are like this. Naby is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again. Oxlade happened early and now with Thiago that is, of course, not good and we will see. “Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long term; we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured. “This is not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that – but for sure not panicking.” Up next for Klopp and company is a Monday night football match versus Crystal Palace.

