Liverpool FC at Wolves Team News: Thiago, Konate, TAA, Hodge

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has a right to be feeling very good right now, as his side has started the season surprisingly well. As he said after the rout over Aston Villa, and heading into the international break: “It was a top game, the best for a while, a long time. I don’t know the last time we were that convincing, and we had a few good games obviously now – especially the end of last season and these kinds of things. That was really good.”

“We could use the formation today properly, everybody wanted the ball or protected or showed or offered.”

Wolves vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 12:30pm, Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, UK

PL Position, Form: Liverpool 3rd, 10 pts, WWWD Wolves 15th, 3 pts, LWLL

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 68% Draw 18% Wolves 14%

Klopp continued. “So, it was a top game, cannot say differently. I don’t know when I can say that the next time, but for today it was as good as could be, because the opponent is extremely strong and we didn’t let that happen today. That’s a massive compliment to my boys.”

Up next is a league clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it’s the very first match of the next round.

Team News for Both Sides

Virgil van Dijk will miss out due to suspension, as the Dutchman serves the second of his two match ban. However, the convalescing Ibrahima Konate could be back in the mix. Meanwhile Friday should bring updates, via Klopp himself, on the statuses of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara.

Flipping over to Wolves, they are pretty close to full fitness, with the only concern being the thigh/hamstring of Joseph Hodge.

