Liverpool FC Team News at Manchester United: Thiago, Jones

Liverpool FC won a roller coaster 3-2 match over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. They blew a two-goal lead, but salvaged the win via a Mo Salah penalty.
Now they turn their focus to their longtime rivals, Manchester United, and the biggest annual match in England. Coming into this game, Liverpool are getting much healthier, which is a good sign for Jurgen Klopp as they head into a very tough stretch.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FYIs
Injury News
Curtis Jones is back in full training and should be available Sunday. On the contrary, Thiago is not yet fit and will miss out. Klopp said Friday that the Spanish midfielder is running alone, but has yet to resume full training.
The only other injury is to Harvey Elliott, who will miss most of the year with an ankle injury.
Next installment in the rivalry
The Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry is the biggest in England and pits the two most successful clubs in English football against each other. The two clubs have met 207 previous times, with United winning 81, Liverpool 68 and 58 draws.
The clubs have combined to win more than 120 trophies. United hold the domestic advantage, winning 20 first division titles compared to Liverpool’s 19. United have also won 12 FA Cups, while Liverpool have claimed the trophy seven times.
Liverpool have won eight League Cups, compared to United’s five. In Europe, it’s Liverpool who hold the advantage. The Reds have won six European Cups, compared to United’s three.
Liverpool have also raised the UEFA Cup three times, compared to United’s one. Both have won the Club World Cup once. While there will be no silverware handed out Sunday, it will be the next installment in the great rivalry.
Betting Lines
Liverpool come in as +125 road favorites Sunday. United are receiving +205 to win, with +265 on a draw.
