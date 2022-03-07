Liverpool Team News vs Inter Milan (UCL): Thiago, Firmino, Matip

Liverpool continued their good form with a 1-0 win over West Ham Saturday. Now they welcome in Inter Milan in the Champions League. Inter ended a five-match winless run with a 5-0 win over Salernitana on Friday.
Liverpool enter the match with a 2-0 lead on aggregate.
Injury News
It is good news on the injury front for Liverpool. The Reds have everyone back in training. Thiago missed about a week after getting injured in the Carabao Cup final warm-up. Roberto Firmino got injured in the first leg against Inter Milan but is back in full training.
After missing a few days with illness, Joel Matip is also back with the squad. Jurgen Klopp appeared confident that all three could play at least some part in Tuesday’s game.
Klopp renews plea for five subs
One of the problems that can arise from having a successful team is fixture pile-up. Tuesday’s match against Inter is the fourth in 10 days for Liverpool, in four different competitions.
It is taxing on teams, especially when it gets late in competitions, and you want to play your top side possible.
Talking about his team’s fixture congestion, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his belief the Premier League needs to adapt to allowing five subs a game – which is the case in most European leagues, the Champions League, the League Cup and the FA Cup.
The Premier League voted on potentially continuing using five subs after Project Restart, but 10 clubs voted against it. Many cited that it would be a bigger advantage to the bigger clubs.
“We played a final on Sunday, then Wednesday, then Saturday, not Tuesday,” Klopp lamented on Monday. “That’s actually a horrible schedule. …
“I don’t understand why it takes that long to understand it. Because the Premier League has to save their top-class players as well.
“It cannot be that we don’t do it because some clubs think it will be an advantage for the bigger clubs. It’s not about an advantage, it’s about the game. You keep the players in a better place, you would get much less injuries over the the years – we will see that if we finally introduce it.”
Betting Odds
Liverpool are -180 favorites to win on Tuesday. Inter are +475 underdogs with +340 odds on a draw. Liverpool are -10000 favorites to advance. With Inter Milan being +1500 to advance.
