Liverpool at Ajax Team News (UCL): Thiago, Darwin Nunez

Two behemoths of European football clash in the Champions League this Wednesday as Liverpool takes on Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena. The Reds have once again flattered to deceive. Jurgen Klopp’s men had seemed to have turned a corner following three straight victories, including one against Manchester City. But this was yet another false dawn for the Anfield club, as their most recent fixture saw them go down to Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City ground.

Liverpool can potentially stamp its ticket to the knockout phase if they can avoid defeat here. It might just be the perfect medicine to such a sickening defeat this past weekend in the EPL.

Much of the Merseysiders squad will have something to prove here. With the loss at Forest so fresh in everyone’s mind, the importance of a good performance in this match has been magnified.

Liverpool at Ajax FYIs

Kick Off: Weds, Oct 26, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Amsterdam Arena

Competition: UCL Group A, Matchday 5 of 6

UCL Group Standings: Ajax: 3rd, 3pts Liverpool 2nd, 9pts

Team News

Liverpool has a lengthy injury list to contend with. Diogo Jota is out. The Portuguese will miss the World Cup and is not expected back until after Christmas. Loanee Arthur Melo is also out of contention with a serious thigh injury.

Regularly on the injured list Naby Keita inches closer to a return, but is not expected back until next month. The same can be said for Cameroonian defender Joel Matip. Luis Diaz is another long-term absentee as he recovers from a knee injury.

Here are the latest comments from the gaffer on the rest of his side’s injured brigade

Ibrahima Konate [Other]

“He will be, in the end, out maybe for ten days until he can start training again. So, tomorrow it’s a week and then maybe Saturday, he is back in team training.” [Oct 18]

Darwin Nunez [Thigh]

“The game comes too early; he still feels the intensity of the game muscle-wise, so there was no chance he could play today. Maybe he could play tomorrow or on Monday but not today.” [Oct 22]

Thiago Alcantara [Ear infection]

“Thiago got a bad ear infection overnight. The decision was made this morning at 5.15. That’s how it is sometimes, and that’s the reason for that.” [Oct 22]

Stuey’s Two Cents

We have given up on trying to predict how Liverpool are going to perform. It is nearly mission impossible. Liverpool have defeated Manchester City and lost to Nottingham Forest in the past week. On the continent, The Reds have been decent, aside from a terrible performance against Napoli. The Champions League could be the only thing to save the Merseyside club’s season.

