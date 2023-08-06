Liverpool Team News vs Darmstadt: Mac Allister, Thiago, Bajcetic

Liverpool got a big boost this weekend as two players who missed a big chunk of last season due to injury, Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor), returned to full training. It remains to be seen whether or not they will feature against SV Darmstadt 98, a German side with a French fleur-de-lis as their club badge.

Most likely the duo will only feature in a small role off the bench, if that.

Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt 98

Kickoff: Monday Aug. 7, 7pm BST, Deepdale, Preston, England

Liverpool FC Team News

Let’s take a look at who else will be available and also who could miss out for the Reds as they play their final friendly of the preseason. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister (knee) suffered a painful knock during the goal fest that was the loss to Bayern Munich in the far east, but it was just a bruise. He should be available for this match as the German confirmed that the former Brighton man could have played through the pain in Singapore.

There was no need though as it was just a friendly, and the precautionary route was best at that time.

The status of Conor Bradley remains unknown at this time, and thus we’ve completed the squad fitness report.

Fun Fact: this will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

