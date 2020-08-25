Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Thiago Alcantara, Adama Traore

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is reportedly being targeted by Liverpool, but the two sides are still far from agreement on a transfer price. Bayern Munich want £27.2m (€30m) for the 29-year-old Spaniard, who has one year left on his deal.
Alcantara, who is also wanted by Arsenal, was the subject of a really funny exchange at the Champions League postmatch press conference. After claiming the glorious trophy, Bayern boss Hansi Flick was asked by a reporter: “You had a long chat with Thiago after the ceremony. Was this maybe his last match for Bayern?”
“No. He told me he’ll stay,” he replied in a deadpan manner that would make any comedic actor proud.
He then waited a couple seconds, and let the room silently ruminate on what he just said, before adding: “Ha! You should have seen your face.”
So after having some fun with the media, Flick went on to give his real asnwer: “I just thanked him for our time together, just like I did with every other player.I don’t know and he doesn’t know yet either [where his future lies], because we all focused on this Champions League final.”
“I think we will have to wait what the following days will bring.”
So Alcantara is indeed on his way out, but it remains to be seen if Anfield will be his next destination or not.
Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers will not reportedly sell Raul Jimenez this summer, but they are willing to part ways with Adama Traore. According to the Daily Mirror, Wolves are looking to raise some funds this transfer window, and the 24-year-old winger could be the path to that.
Both Manchester City and Liverpool are set to be keen, and with the two giants in pursuit, a massive bidding way could erupt. TalkSPORT has more at this link.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind