Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool dropped its second game in a row on Sunday when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United. The Reds have had a disastrous run of form, winning just once in their last seven matches, but will try to right the ship at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.
The two teams met a month ago, with Liverpool winning 2-1 on a late header by Roberto Firmino, but that seems like eons ago. Liverpool is close to full strength, and need to gain momentum heading into a tough stretch of fixtures. (For the Tottenham team news and starting XI prediction go here)
Goalkeeper
Alisson was a surprise seletion against United, conceding three goals, but there wasn’t much he could do about them. Alisson is the man for the rest of the season for Liverpool barring injury.
Defense
A couple of errors led to United goals Sunday, and Liverpool’s lack of center back options hurt them. After being rested, Joel Matip is set to return, partnering with Fabinho in the middle of the back line. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain the fullbacks, but Liverpool need to monitor their form.
Midfield
After missing a couple games, Jordan Henderson is back in training and should be available Thursday. There is a clear difference between Liverpool with and without Henderson, and Liverpool hope his return can help boost a struggling offense.
Thiago and Wijnaldum are the other midfielders, but Xherdan Shaqiri is an option if Liverpool are looking to attack more.
Attack
Liverpool are in the midst of a 438-minutes goal-scoring drought in the Premier League. They scored twice Sunday, in FA Cup competition, getting a brace from Mo Salah, but they haven’t been able to put it all together lately.
Against top sides like Spurs, you have to take advantage of your chances. Liverpool have to play their best with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah and need them to step up.
Liverpool Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
