Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle

Only one team has beaten Newcastle United so far this season, believe it or not. And the one team that did beat them- actually one of this season’s biggest disappointments- Liverpool FC.

Will the Magpies get revenge in the reverse fixture? They are probably feeling pretty good about their chances right now as they sit five slots higher in the table than their opponents.

Newcastle vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 18, 5:30 pm local, St James Park

Google Result Probability: Liverpool victory 35% Draw 27% Newcastle victory 38%

PL Form Guide: Liverpool WLDLL Newcastle DDDWD

PL Standing: Liverpool 9th, 32 pts Newcastle 4th, 41pts

Team News for Both Sides

For the Reds, there are five injury absentees to be considered about in this one: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (thigh) and Calvin Ramsey (knee). Otherwise everything else is all good for Jurgen Klopp’s squad fitness situation.

Flipping over to the Geordies, three players:

Callum Wilson (thigh), Allan Saint-Maximin (knee) and Miguel Almiron (also a knee issue) are doubts for this one.

Meanwhile Eddie Howe will have to soldier on without the services of the following six players:

Javi Manquillo (unspecified), Bruno Guimaraes (suspended), Matt Targett (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (personal leave), Joe Willock (thigh) and Emil Krafth (knee)

With that all said, predicting the Liverpool first team here is pretty straight-forward, everything other than the midfield pretty much picks itself for the most past.

Starting XI Prediction

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Fabinho; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Newcastle 1, Liverpool 1

Not believing in the Mersey-siders to sweep the season series in 2022-23, but we do think they’ll take away something from this result.

