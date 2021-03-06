Liverpool FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham

Liverpool lost its fifth-straight game at Anfield on Thursday, falling 1-0 against Chelsea. The Reds dropped to seventh in the table and their chances for European football next year are getting slimmer by the day.
It will be a quick turnaround to the next game, as Sunday sees the Reds hosting Fulham FC.
Goalkeeper
Alisson returned to the line-up on Thurday after missing the team’s win against Sheffield United. He couldn’t do anything to stop Mason Mount’s goal, but got lucky when Timo Werner was ruled just offside after Alisson recklessly came out to challenge.
Defense
Another game, another injury to a Liverpool center half. Newly acquired Ozan Kabak is set to miss the game against Fulham after suffering a knock in Thursday’s loss. Nat Phillips is the likely replacement for Kabak, but Ben Davies is another option.
Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to fill out the backline.
Midfield
Liverpool are lacking in the midfield at the moment and it is likely time for rotation. Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago are both candidates for rest, with a key Champions League fixture in midweek. James Milner is likely to start at one midfield spot, with Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also a possibility.
Attack
Liverpool’s attack continues to be in slumber. If there is any hope of accomplishing anything in the last 11 games of the year, the Reds need to start scoring again.
Diogo Jota is back, but he is unlikely to start after coming back from injury. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah are the likely starters, but Jota should come on for 30-35 minutes.
Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
