Liverpool FC Team News and Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

Liverpool got back into the win column Sunday against Sheffield United. The Reds now turn their focus to Chelsea, in what is a crucial match for European qualification.
Chelsea are fifth in the table, one spot ahead of Liverpool, but the gap is only one point. The winner will also move into fourth in the table. Liverpool should have several players back from injury for the contest. For the Chelsea team news go here. For the Chelsea starting XI prediction go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson missed the win over Sheffield for persona reasons, after his father passed away last week. Adrian filled in and recorded the shutout, giving the Reds a much needed boost.
Alisson is likely back on Thursday, but if he needs more time, Liverpool know they have a capable back-up.
Defense
Fabinho is back in training and that is good news for Liverpool. While a case can be made that he should go back to a midfield role, he is likely slotting right back in at centerback.Ozan Kabak played well partnered with Nat Phillips last Sunday, giving Liverpool a shutout over the Blades.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both played well Sunday, and will try to carry that form moving forward.
Midfield
Curtis Jones had a man of the match performance against Sheffield United, and it will be hard to replace him in the line-up. Liverpool have options in the midfield now, with James Milner and Naby Keita both back from injury.
Jurgen Klopp likes playing Gini Wijnaldum against top opponents, so he is unlikely to change the midfield line-up Thursday, but rotation will be coming. Jordan Henderson had surgery on his injured groin last week, and is out for at least a month.
Attack
Diogo Jota is back for Liverpool as well, giving the Reds a much needed boost up top. It is probably too big of a match to throw him in to start, but he could provide a big boost off the bench.
Roberto Firmino had his goal changed to an own goal Sunday, but was a big factor for Liverpool. Liverpool need to get their goal-scorers going if they are going to salvage anything from this campaign.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
