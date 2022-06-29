Takumi Minamino Leaves Liverpool FC, Joins AS Monaco

The revamping of the Liverpool FC final third continues. We knew Takumi Minamino was leaving, for awhile, but it wasn’t util today that the 27-year-old’s next destination was confirmed. The Japanese international has now completed his €18 million (£15.5m) transfer from to Monaco. His new deal at the Principality club will keep him in Ligue 1 for the next four years.
Here’s the goodbye the from the Merseyside Club:
Thank you for everything during your time at the Reds, @takumina0116 ? pic.twitter.com/zo4gPwQA86
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 28, 2022
The Minamino departure follows the exits of Sadio Mane (sold to Bayern Munich) and Divock Origi (outright released, and set to undergo a medical with AC Milan) in the Reds forward position group makeover. Striker Darwin Nunez was brought in from Benfica for a club record breaking price. There is talk, and a strong likelihood, of Liverpool bringing in another forward before the transfer window ends.
Anfield will see a nice profit on this transaction, as they paid €8.4m (£7.25m/$9m) to obtain him from Red Bull Salzburg in of January 2020. Overall, it was best for Minamino to move on, as regular playing time was just in the cards for him at Liverpool.
He made 55 appearances for the Reds, almost all of of them in cup competitions, where he scored 14 goals.
