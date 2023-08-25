Liverpool Team News at Newcastle: Alexander-Arnold, Diaz, Jones

There is no question what the headliner fixture of this Premier League weekend is- Liverpool FC at Newcastle United. The visitors have some injury issues to be concerned about though, and they pertain to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones.

Let’s take a closer look at all that, right now!

Liverpool at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. August 27, 4:30 pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 45% Liverpool 31% Draw 24%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle LW, 3 pts, 8th Liverpool WD, 4 pts, 5th

Team News for Both Sides

Jones missed the Bournemouth clash due to an ankle injury, and it appears the problem is more severe than initially believed. The 22-year-old midfielder hasn’t been training this week, so he could miss out on this one.

Fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold (unspecified knock) left the pitch early last weekend due to a painful kick to his ankle.

It appears the knock is minor though, in the big picture and he should be available.

Thiago Alcantara (groin) remains out as a long-term injury absentee while Diaz exited early, due to a mysterious reason.

Top class, very good in shape but the second half was tough for him, being part of this new midfield was really hard for him, we could see that,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match.

Sounds like nothing more than mere fatigue, and he should be fine here.

Switching over to the Magpies, Emil Krafth (knee), Javi Manquillo (groin) and Joe Willock (thigh) remain out while Joelinton (unspecified issue)

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories