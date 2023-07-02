Dominik Szoboszlai Completes Liverpool Medical Ahead of £60m

Update: Szoboszlai to take the #8 shirt, in honor of his hero Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is tapping into his Bundesliga connections for his second signing of the summer. That would be RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai, who, according to Sky Sports, who has completed now his medical for the Merseyside club.

The 22-year-old Hungarian international comes with a release clause believed to be in the neighborhood of £60m (or €70 million/$76m).

He becomes the Reds second signing of the summer, behind Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Yes, both of Anfield’s signings, so far this summer, have been midfielders. It all makes sense given the exodus of Reds players in the position group this window. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all on their way out this window.

BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai has completed his medical as his move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig edges closer ?pic.twitter.com/Urd9uIBrlc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 2, 2023

So one can expect another midfielder signing or two before the summer transfer window ends. And honestly, the Anfield outfit is just doing now what they should have done a couple years ago. This midfield makeover is long overdue.

It’s a big reason why LFC will be in the Europa and not the Champions League this upcoming season. The midfield aged poorly, their form dropped, and the northwest England club put off doing something about that for too long. Szoboszlai is a good step in the right direction towards fixing this issue.

