Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Wolverhampton Wanderers

While Liverpool’s league form hasn’t been good, they got a valuable win in the Champions League on Wednesday, advancing to the quarterfinals. The Reds hope they can carry that over to Monday night, when they travel to Wolves for a Premier League clash.
Liverpool had no new injuries to report from the Champions League, giving Jurgen Klopp a good idea of how he wants to line-up. For the full team news, for both sides, go to this link.
Goalkeeper
Alisson was key for Liverpool in the Champions League against RB Leipzig, especially in the first half.
The goalkeeper made a couple of key saves to keep his team in firm control of the tie. That is the performance that Liverpool need going forward if they are going to get anything done in the final two months of the season.
Defense
One of the highlights of the win Wednesday was the center back partnership of Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips. While they had to play a little deeper than Jurgen Klopp normally likes, it clearly worked, as Leipzig had minimal opportunities.
More importantly, them playing well should allow Fabinho to stay in the midfield, which is vitally important for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson played well Wednesday, and will start on the outsides.
Midfield
Liverpool saw exactly what they had been missing all year because of their defensive injury woes on Wednesday. Fabinho played in his traditional role as a 6, and controlled the flow of the game from there.
It’s no secret Liverpool’s struggles started when neither Fabinho or Jordan Henderson played in the midfield to control things.
While Henderson remains out with injury, having Fabinho in the middle is a big advantage. The move also allowed Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago to play in their normal roles, which also brings value to Liverpool.
With internationals coming up following Monday’s game, there may be some rotation here, but Liverpool’s best midfield clearly played Wednesday.
If there is rotation, Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in line for a start.
Attack
Robert Firmino will be a late fitness decision for Liverpool on Monday, as he recovers from a minor knee injury. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both got on the score sheet Wednesday, and could have scored more. Diogo Jota also looked good in his 60 minutes as he returns from injury. Those three are likely to start up top again.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind