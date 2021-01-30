Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United

Liverpool FC won its first Premier League game of 2021 on Thursday, topping Tottenham Hotspur 3-1. The Reds will now look to make it two wins in London, in four days, when they travel to West Ham United on Sunday.
Liverpool have serious question marks in the back line, but options remain in the midfield and attack. For the full Reds team news for this one, go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson gave up a goal on a wonder strike by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg Thursday, but is in good form. With Liverpool’s defense issues, Alisson is even more important.
Defense
The good news when it comes to Liverpool’s defense is Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson had their best matches in several weeks on Thursday. Alexander-Arnold had a man of the match performance with a goal and an assist.
But the rest of the defense is a mess. Joel Matip suffered an ankle injury Thursday, and Fabinho is already out, meaning Liverpool have no senior center backs. They have to turn to Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips and finding a center back in the final days of the transfer window is a must.
Midfield
Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum both played well Thursday, with Wijnaldum playing the deeper role. Both are likely starts on Sunday, with the third midfield spot likely to be Curtis Jones or Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.
Attack
Normally, with a short rest period between games, Sunday would be a great chance for rotation with the Liverpool front three. But after snapping a long goal-scoring drought, Liverpool should try to build on the momentum.
Firmino and Mane both scored, and Mo Salah had a goal wiped out. If they can get in a groove, Liverpool can find themselves back in the title race.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah
Personally think liverpool must line in this form ( best xi ) on Sunday : Alison, Trent Arnold, Robertson,rys Williams, and Henderson, alcantala, wijnldum and shakil then minamino salah and firmino