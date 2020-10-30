Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI against West Ham United

Liverpool FC search for its fourth win in a row, across all competitions, on Saturday when they host West Ham United. The Reds have been grinding out wins, and while not at their absolutely best, sit second in the table on goal difference. West Ham sit 12th in the table after back-to-back draws.
With the injury limitations they have, Liverpool could end up running out a similar line-up to its last PL win against Sheffield United.
Goalkeeper
Alisson got his first clean sheet of the season on Tuesday when Liverpool topped FC Midtjylland 2-0.In his two games since returning from injury, Alisson has only allowed one goal, coming on a penalty.
If some of the injuries in the back, Alisson becomes even more critical for Liverpool.
Defense
Liverpool’s back line is the walking wounded right now. Virgil Van Dijk underwent surgery this week in London, and while it went well, it is still highly doubtful Liverpool fans see him in action until next season.
The news also got worse on Tuesday, when Fabinho was forced off with a hamstring injury. Liverpool said the recovery will be “weeks, not months” but the Brazilian will be out until after the international break.
Liverpool will also most likely be without Joel Matip. Matip hasn’t played since the Merseyside Derby, and the medical staff has been cautious in his return. Rhys Williams came in to replace Fabinho on Tuesday, and is set to make his first PL start alongside Joe Gomez.
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will add experience on the wings.
Midfield
From the sounds of Jurgen Klopps’ Friday press conference, it looks unlikely Thiago or Naby Keita available for Saturday’s game. Liverpool have used a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 the last two fixtures, and it is likely to occur again. Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are the two most likely to play.
The advantage of both of those players is they can play center back if needed, and can give support to Williams in the back.
Attack
Diogo Jota has hit the ground running in the Liverpool shirt.He has three goals in eight appearances, despite mainly coming on as a substitute. He has scored in each of the last two games.
Roberto Firmino also got on the score sheet last week against Sheffield to ignite the Reds comeback. As a four, Jota, Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah didn’t always look super comfortable against Sheffield. But as the game went on, it got better.
The more they can play together in the system, the better it will be.
Predicted Liverpool XI vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind