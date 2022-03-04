Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs West Ham United

Liverpool progressed in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday. The squad now turns their focus to top-4 challengers West Ham United on Saturday at Anfield.
After rotating the squad on Wednesday, Liverpool are expected to turn back to their stronger line-up Saturday.
Liverpool vs West Ham FYIs
When is it? Saturday, 5 March 2022 5.30 PM
Where is it? Anfield, Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool West Ham
Who’s in form? Liverpool (WWWDW) West Ham (WDDWL)
What are the odds? Liverpool (-320) West Ham (+900) Draw (+475)
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Goalkeeper
Alisson is one of the few that will keep his place on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp started the Brazilian on Wednesday so he wouldn’t have a long lay-off before this game. Alisson is in good form, allowing just two goals in his last six appearances, notching four shutouts.
Defense
Liverpool’s top defenders also got a rest midweek and are set to return. Those include Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Joel Matip will miss the game with a non-Covid illness, but Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate ready to go.
Midfield
Fabinho rested on Wednesday but is ready to start Saturday. Jordan Henderson got the start in the No. 6 role Wednesday but moves further out wide for Saturday’s game.
Liverpool have a couple of nagging injuries in the midfield and could be without a few members against West Ham United. Naby Keita has a minor injury and will be a late fitness test. Harvey Elliott is ready to go if Keita is unavailable.
Attack
Liverpool rotated their attack against Norwich, but now their first-choice attack is all ready to go. Diogo Jota is back from injury and got a start against Norwich. He may be back on the bench Saturday as he still works his way into rhythm.
The front-3 of Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah is producing a lot of good chances, and Liverpool hope that continues.
Salah leads the Golden Boot race with 19 goals this season. Jota is second with 12 and Mane is third with 11.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.
Follow paulmbanks
[…] Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs West Ham United The Sports Bank […]