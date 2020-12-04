Liverpool Predicted Starting XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool are back in Premier League action Sunday when they host Wolves. The Reds are currently second in the table, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, but behind on goal differential (the Aston Villa disaster has really skewed things).
Wolves currently sit in seventh, just four points behind. Given what we know of the team news, let’s take a look at who Reds manager Jurgen Klopp may select in his first team this weekend.
Goalkeeper
Alisson suffered a hamstring injury in training and missed the Champions League clash with Ajax. Caoimhin Kelleher got just his fifth senior start for Liverpool and made four saves in the shutout. Jurgen Klopp said he liked Kelleher’s ability to play with his feet, which gave him the nod over Adrian.
Kelleher earned himself the opportunity to play until Alisson returns.
Defense
Andy Robertson suffered a knock on his ankle against Ajax, but finished the game and is expected to be ready for Wolves. Joel Matip and Fabinho also partnered in the shutout and will get another start Sunday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was back in training on Friday, but it may be a little too early for him to start a game. If he could return, it would be a big boost to the Reds.
Midfield
Liverpool are still short-handed in the midfield, but are getting bodies back soon.
Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson are likely to get starts, but need to get rest soon. Curtis Jones scored the game-winner against Ajax, and played one of his better games of the season.
Naby Keita returned to training, but is in a similar spot to Alexander-Arnold. If he could give Liverpool around 60 minutes, it could be a big boost.
Attack
Liverpool’s main four strikers are all healthy at the moment. Klopp has done a good job of rotating them to keep them as fresh as possible. With the next Champions League game having no impact at all on anything, all four could get the start against Wolves.
Liverpool Predicted Starting Line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2-3-1): Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Neco Williams, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota.
