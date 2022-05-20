Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool’s quest for the Premier League title was pushed to the final day after Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Southampton. The Reds find themselves one point behind Manchester City heading into Championship Sunday. Liverpool need to win against Wolves, and have City drop points against Aston Villa in order to win the title.
Wolves come into the game with little to play for other than pride, sitting eighth and unable to get into European football next year. After heavily rotating the side on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp can use his more traditional line-up Sunday.
Goalkeeper
Along with playing for a title, Alisson is going for the Golden Glove as well. He has 20 clean sheets on the season, tied with Ederson. Liverpool has allowed goals in their last three Premier League games, and hope to end that skid on the final day.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson rested Tuesday, and are ready to go against Wolves. Virgil van Dijk is improving from a slight injury suffered in the FA Cup Final, but is a late fitness test. With the Champions League Final looming, van Dijk won’t be risked unless he is close to 100 percent. Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate start in the center of the defense.
Midfield
Liverpool rested its main midfielders Tuesday, but they are ready for Sunday. After resting on Tuesday, Thiago and Naby Keita enter back into the line-up. Jordan Henderson played 45 minutes at Southampton, but should be ready to go in the No. 6 role with Fabinho out.
Attack
Mo Salah is in the same boat as van Dijk. He is making steady progress, but is going to be a late fitness test. The good thing for Liverpool is they are deeper than in year’s past and don’t need to rush Salah. Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are ready to go up top.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.
