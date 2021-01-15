Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Manchester United

Liverpool look to get back on track in the Premier League when they welcome in rival Manchester United on Sunday. The Reds are coming off a 1-0 loss to Southampton, and have gone more than 250 minutes without a goal in league play.
Fatigue definitely appeared to be an issue against Southampton, but a nearly two-week break followed for many players.
Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs
Kick off: 5:30 pm GMT, Sun. Jan 17
US Viewing Options: sadly and unfortunately, Peacock Premium only, no TV
Goalkeeper
Alisson has not conceded more than one goal in any game since returning from injury.
He kept Liverpool in the game against Southampton with a couple key saves as Liverpool’s offense sputtered. United’s attack poses a different challenge that Liverpool will need their goalkeeper ready for.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in a bad run of form, but hopefully will come back refreshed after a two-week break. Andy Robertson starts at left back and Fabinho will start at one of the centerback spots.
The second center back spot is where the issue has been for Liverpool. Joel Matip is likely out again. Jordan Henderson started at centerback against Southampton, but was missed in the midfield and Liverpool struggled because of it.
Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips have also filled in that spot, and Williams seems like the best fit against United.
Midfield
Assuming Henderson doesn’t start at centerback, he will slide right back into his role in the midfield. Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago are likely the other two starters. It would be the first time all season Liverpool’s best midfield will start together.
Attack
Liverpool haven’t scored a Premier League goal since Sadio Mane scored in the 12th minute against West Brom on Dec. 27.
Klopp started Mane and Mo Salah against a weakened Aston Villa side in the FA Cup, and both got on the score sheet. Liverpool hope that can get both players going as they hit the second half of the season. Roberto Firmino is the likely starter with them.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Rhys Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
