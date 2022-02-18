Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Norwich City

Liverpool got a solid result on the road at the San Siro on Wednesday, topping Inter in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 match. The Reds now turn to the Premier League, where they are hosting Norwich City at Anfield.
Liverpool are second in the table at the moment, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Norwich City are in a relegation battle and sit 18th in the table. For the Liverpool team news go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson pitched his third-straight shutout on Wednesday. The Brazilian keeper hasn’t had much to do in the recent games, but when he is called upon, he is making the plays. He has the second-most clean sheets in the league behind Ederson, and already has more clean sheets than last year.
Defense
There are likely to be some changes in the Liverpool back-line over the next two matches. Trent Alexander-Arnold looked tired on Wednesday and didn’t play up to his standards. Liverpool don’t have a true right back-to-back him up, but James Milner could be called upon.
Andy Robertson could also use a game off, but it’s hard to see Jurgen Klopp resting both backs for the same game. Joel Matip didn’t start on Wednesday and could come back to take his place in the starting XI. Virgil van Dijk partners with Matip in the middle.
Midfield
With an extremely busy schedule over the next three weeks, Liverpool will need to be start with their midfield rotations.
Jordan Henderson came on as a sub Wednesday and turned the tide of the game. Naby Keita also came on as a sub, and could move back into the starting XI on Saturday. Fabinho came off after just 60 minutes, so he should be ready to go on Sunday.
Attack
Diogo Jota suffered an ankle injury in the win against Inter. He is out on Saturday. Sadio Mane could also get a break, with a home game being a good opportunity to give Luis Diaz another start.
Roberto Firmino had the game-winner Wednesday and keeps his place at the top of the line. Mo Salah also scored, continuing his fantastic run of form. The Golden Boot leader starts on the right side.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3):
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind