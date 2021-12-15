Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Newcastle United

A second-half penalty from Mo Salah was enough for Liverpool to secure three points against Aston Villa. The win kept Liverpool second in the table, a point behind Manchester City. City have already won their midweek feature, so Liverpool will look to win to keep pace.
Newcastle sit 19th in the table. In five matches under Eddie Howe, the Magpies have taken five points, including their first win. That is equal to their total from the first 11 games.
There could be some rotation for expected for Liverpool in the match, with a match-up with Spurs following on Sunday.
For the full LFC team news go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson got another shutout against Aston Villa, although there were some nervy moments. Miscommunication with Joel Matip late led to Alisson swiping at the ball and Danny Ings going to ground, but no penalty was given. Still, it was the second-straight league clean sheet for Alisson, who remains atop the Golden Gloves race.
Defense
This could be a chance to give Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas starts. Tsimikas has impressed throughout the year in his ability to come in for Andy Robertson. Konate has also been a solid third option at center back for the Reds.
With two matches in four days, it is a good chance to give Robertson and Joel Matip a day off. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk keep their spots to anchor the defense.
Midfield
Just like the defense, the midfield is a spot where rotation is expected. Fabinho should keep his place at the 6, but Jordan Henderson and Thiago are likely rested. Naby Keita and James Milner are both back from injury, and could get into the line-up. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may move back into the midfield too, after playing up top against Aston Villa.
Attack
Mo Salah added to his league-leading goal tally against Villa, and has 14 goals and nine assists in the PL. Sadio Mane is expected to start on the left.
Roberto Firmino is back in full training, and may get the start up top. Diogo Jota is recovering from a slight injury and came off the bench against Villa, and could get another rest to make sure he is ready.
Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind