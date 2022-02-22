Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs. Leeds United

Liverpool came from behind to top Norwich on Saturday, moving within six points of Manchester City. On Wednesday, they welcome in Leeds for a rescheduled fixtures and hope to close the gap a little more.
Leeds is coming off a 4-2 loss to Manchester United. Liverpool made seven changes in its line-up on Saturday, and more changes are likely coming. For the Liverpool team news go here.
Goalkeeper
Alisson allowed his first goal since the international break Saturday, after a big deflection off Joel Matip. The Brazilian keeper also added an assist, brilliantly spotting Mo Salah for the go-ahead goal. While he is paid to stop shots, he now has two assists and a goal during his time at Liverpool.
Defense
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both rested against Norwich and should return to the line-up.
Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip paired together against Norwich, but there is a chance Ibrahima Konate comes into the squad Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp has rotated Matip and Konate often, and with the fixtures lined up the way they are, a switch Wednesday makes sense.
Midfield
Liverpool have plenty of midfield options coming into Wednesday’s game. After not starting Saturday, Fabinho is set to return to the line-up. Thiago is also likely in the line-up after coming on as a sub against Norwich.
The third midfield spot likely comes down to Jordan Henderson or Harvey Elliott. It would be an emotional start for Elliott, who suffered a significant injury in the last meeting between the two sides. Because of that, Henderson is the safer of the two options, and will also provide more of a defensive presence.
Attack
Liverpool are still without Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, who suffered injuries against Inter Milan in the Champions League. All three front-line starters scored on Saturday, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz getting on the score sheet.
Salah and Mane are likely starters. So is Diaz, but there is a chance Klopp uses the game to start Divock Origi up top and moves Mane to the left wing.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
