Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Everton

Liverpool dispatched Manchester United on Tuesday, and now get ready to host another rival in Everton. The match is big for both clubs for different reasons. Liverpool sit second in the table, one point behind Manchester City with six games to go.
Everton are 17th, just one point ahead of the relegation zone. Coming into the game, Liverpool are nearly all healthy, but have to manage the squad with the Champions League and FA Cup Finals approaching.
Goalkeeper
Alisson notched another shutout on Tuesday, his first in five matches. He is tied with Ederson atop the Golden Gloves race with 18 shutouts. Barring something unforeseen, he will be in goal the rest of the way for Liverpool.
Defense
Ahead of the Champions League semifinal, there may be a couple of changes in the Liverpool defense. Kostas Tsimikas may come in to rest Andy Robertson at left back. The Greek defender has been strong throughout the season.
It could also be a chance to rest Virgil van Dijk, with Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip manning the center back spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to start at right back.
Midfield
Like the defense, there could be a little rotation in the midfield. Thiago had a fantastic performance against Manchester United, but could start on the bench Sunday with the Champions League around the corner.
Fabinho is also a candidate to not start, with an eye on the semifinal. Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson are in line to start. Curtis Jones may get an opportunity in the derby as well.
Attack
Mo Salah got back on the the scoresheet against United, scoring twice. They were two big goals that Liverpool hope will get him going into the stretch run. Roberto Firmino is nursing a foot injury and will be a late fitness test for the Reds. Liverpool would love to get him into the line-up to get some game time heading into the final weeks of the year, but it may be too soon for a start.
Sadio Mane is in good form, but Liverpool may try to get him a rest if they can. Diogo Jota also seems due for a start, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him come in.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.
