Liverpool Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

Liverpool welcome Chelsea on Saturday in a key early-season Premier League fixture. While there will be 35 matches to follow, Saturday’s match-up at Anfield can give some big momentum to the winner, as both of these sides aim to dethrone Manchester City.
Heading into the match, Liverpool expect to have their full squad available.
Chelsea at Liverpool FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30pm BST, Saturday Aug 28, Anfield
For the Chelsea UCL Draw results, go here.
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Chelsea
Odds: Liverpool +145 Chelsea +185 Draw +230
TV/Stream: NBC, Peacock Premium
Goalkeeper
Alisson has started the season with back-to-back clean sheets. For the second-straight match, he needed to make a big late save to do it, denying Burnley’s Ashley Barnes in a 1-v-1 situation in injury time.
The Brazilian has been in top form, and has four-straight clean sheets dating back to last season.
Defense
There is an interesting little dilemma for Jurgen Klopp in the defense. Andy Robertson is back from injury, but hasn’t played a full game since the Euros. Kostas Tsimikas has filled in the first two games, and he’s looked great for the Reds.
It is a harsh blow to Tsimikas, but Klopp has to start Robertson in such a big match. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are all set to start as well.
Midfield
Klopp will also have some decisions to make in the midfield. Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita got starts last week, but are both attacking minded. Jordan Henderson is set to retain his place, and with Fabinho returning, he slots into his No. 6 role.
In a match against a squad like Chelsea, experience matters, so Thiago has to be considered. He is a big-game player and these are the type of matches Liverpool got him for.
Attack
If it’s not broke, there is no need to mess with it. Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota have all played well in the opening matches of the season, and have combined to score four goals.
Roberto Firmino still has a big role on the team, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him start, but he is likely on the bench.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo JotaFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind