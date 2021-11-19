Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal

Liverpool host Arsenal is a Big-6 match-up on Saturday. The meeting will have ramifications in this year’s standings as well, with Liverpool just two points ahead of Arsenal.
The winner will move into the all important top-4 about a third of the way through the season. Liverpool have some injury concerns, but should still have a strong starting XI.
Liverpool v Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.30 PM GMT, 20 November Sunday
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Liverpool
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (DWWWW) Liverpool (WWDWL)
Goalkeeper
Alisson had a tough game in the last PL game, conceding three against West Ham.
He did have a strong bounce back with two clean sheets during the international break, so Liverpool are hoping that he can carry that over into Saturday.
Defense
Andy Robertson limped off during the international break with a muscle injury.
While not considered serious, he may get the day off Saturday as a precaution. Liverpool have full faith in Kostas Tsimikas and he has played well this season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to start at right back, with Virgil van Dijk taking his normal spot in the middle. Joel Matip gets the edge over Ibrahima Konate.
Midfield
Liverpool are banged up in the midfield.
Jordan Henderson is a late fitness test to see if he will be available. Even if he is, Liverpool will be down four other first-team midfielders.
Fabinho and Thiago will be two of the midfielders. It may be another chance for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if Henderson can’t go.
Attack
Roberto Firmino is out, as he he still working his way break from a muscle injury. Diogo Jota and Mo Salah will get two of the starting spots, while there is a slight question about the third.
Sadio Mane bruised his ribs on international duty. While it seems to be more of a pain tolerance thing than anything more serious, Liverpool may be a little cautious with him.
If they hold Mane out, Takumi Minamino is ready to step in.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3):
Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Mo Salah.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
That lineup is good but origi should start over minamino