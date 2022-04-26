Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI vs Villarreal (UCL Semifinals)

After a busy week in which they topped two rivals, Liverpool return to Champions League action Wednesday against Villarreal. The Reds host the Spanish side in the opening leg of the semifinal at Anfield.
Liverpool come into the match relatively healthy considering they are still alive in three competitions. The issue comes how to rotate the squad to keep them fresh, but Jurgen Klopp has done a fantastic job of that this season.
Liverpool vs Villarreal: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Goalkeeper
Alisson secured back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester United and Everton. He now sits atop the Golden Gloves table for the Premier League with 19 clean sheets. He hasn’t been as effective in the Champions League, with just three clean sheets in 10 matches. Liverpool hope that can change in the semifinal.
Defense
The Liverpool defense is healthy, the issue becomes now match congestion. Liverpool play late Wednesday night, then have the first time slot on Saturday at Newcastle, before traveling to Spain for a Tuesday match.
With as much as their outside backs run, there is likely to be some rotation in the matches. Ibrahima Konate started both legs against Porto, and scored in both games. He could fill in again on Wednesday.
Andy Robertson is the starting left back for Liverpool, but with the schedule the way it is, he could be rested Wednesday. It makes the most sense to do it within the next two games, and a home game for Kostas Tsimikas makes sense.
Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold start at the other two spots.
Midfield
Jordan Henderson came off the bench in Sunday’s match late, and is in line to start Wednesday. Fabinho also seems poised to start in the center of the midfield. The choice comes down to Thiago and Naby Keita for the third midfield spot. Naby Keita may start, with Thiago saved for Saturday at Newcastle with the tight turnaround.
Attack
Roberto Firmino is out again with a foot injury. Luis Diaz was a difference maker against Everton off the bench, and comes back into the line-up Wednesday.
Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are set to start alongside him, but it wouldn’t be a surprise with Diogo Jota stepped in for either of them.
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI vs Villarreal (4-3-3): Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah.
