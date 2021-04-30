Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

After a second-straight frustrating tie, Liverpool heads to arch-rival Manchester United on Sunday. The Reds sit sixth in the table, four points out of fourth, and chances are quickly dwindling for them to qualify for next year’s Champions League.
In Friday’s press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp cited no new injury concerns for the Reds, but there are still some missing pieces.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30 pm GMT Sunday, Old Trafford
Team News: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Goalkeeper
Alisson is expected to start in goal for Liverpool. While draws to Leeds and Newcastle in the past two games have been frustrating, it could have been a much worse situation had it not been for Alisson’s stellar play.
Defense
It appears like Liverpool will be short handed defensively yet again on Sunday. Nat Phillips has missed the past few games and has been missing from training this week. It is appearing unlikely Liverpool will have their big center back, who had helped solidify some defensive issues.
With Phillips out, it looks like the center back pairing will be Fabinho and Ozan Kabak, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold out wide.
Midfield
Liverpool went 4-2-3-1 against Newcastle, but that hasn’t been a common formation for them against top sides this year.
Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago seem to be two likely starters, with James Milner the third midfielder. Curtis Jones is a possibility in the midfield, but is coming off injury.
Attack
Liverpool have options in the attack, but have struggled to be a cohesive unit for most of the season. Mo Salah is the only in-form attacker at the moment, scoring his 20th goal against Newcastle.
Diogo Jota has been a high-impact player for the Reds when healthy, but also strong coming off the bench too. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino don’t make the same kind of impact off the bench. For that reason, Jota may start on the bench and come on as an impact sub.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
