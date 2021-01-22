Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United (FA Cup)

Liverpool FC, in the midst of a very poor run of form, travel to Old Trafford for a fourth round FA Cup tie against Manchester United. Liverpool is now 1-3-2 in their last six games, and just lost 1-0 to bottom third side Burnley FC on Thursday.
With Liverpool searching for answers, they are likely to go a little stronger than normal in for a domestic cup tie, especially since it’s against a rival.
Goalkeeper
Caoimhin Kelleher is Liverpool’s cup goalkeeper and that is unlikely to change on Sunday. Kelleher has shown to be a capable back-up to Alisson, and played well against Aston Villa in the previous round.
Defense
Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are candidates to be rested on Sunday. Neither one is in great form at the moment, but they are vital to Liverpool’s success.
Neco Williams and James Milner are likely to start out wide, with Fabinho and Rhys Williams in the center. Joel Matip is back, but it is unlikely he plays back-to-back, given his recent history.
Midfield
Assuming they came through Thursday’s game unscathed, Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago should start against United. With Jordan Henderson out, Curtis Jones could get the start at the other midfield position.
Attack
Since beating Crystal Palace 7-0, Liverpool have just five goals in six games, failing to score four times.
Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino didn’t start Thursday, so they will be ready to go for Sunday. Sadio Mane is likely to get the other start, and Jurgen Klopp will hope the front-3 can rediscover their magic.
If Klopp rests Mane, Takumi Minamino could get a chance.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Fabinho, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
