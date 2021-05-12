Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

It’s take two for Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford for a key Premier League rivalry match-up. Liverpool are in desperate need for a win, with their slim hopes of Champions League play next year dwindling.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15 pm GMT Thursday, May 13, Old Trafford
Team News: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC
TV/Stream: NBCSN/NBCSports.com
Odds: United win +180, Liverpool win +135, Draw is +255
Goalkeeper
Alisson is expected to start in goal for Liverpool. The Brazlian got a clean sheet against Southampton last Saturday, really only getting tested after his own error.
Defense
Ozan Kabak missed the Southampton fixture, and has yet to return to training. Liverpool went with the pairing of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams over the weekend, and that is likely the pair again. Fabinho is also an option, but Liverpool would much prefer him in the midfield. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will start out wide.
Midfield
James Milner is a little banged up and may not be ready for the fixture with United, but will return soon. That likely means the same midfield three as Saturday, with Fabinho in the No. 6 role with Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago on either side.
Attack
Sadio Mane got back on the score sheet on Saturday, which was a big boost. Jota got the start over Firmino on Saturday, but the roles could swith come Thursday.
Diogo Jota has been a high-impact player for the Reds when healthy, but also strong coming off the bench too. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino don’t make the same kind of impact off the bench.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Fabinho, Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.
