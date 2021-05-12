Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

It’s take two for Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford for a key Premier League rivalry match-up. Liverpool are in desperate need for a win, with their slim hopes of Champions League play next year dwindling.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15 pm GMT Thursday, May 13, Old Trafford

Team News:     Manchester United   Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions:    Manchester United    Liverpool FC

TV/Stream:  NBCSN/NBCSports.com

Odds: United win +180, Liverpool win +135, Draw is +255

Goalkeeper

Alisson is expected to start in goal for Liverpool. The Brazlian got a clean sheet against Southampton last Saturday, really only getting tested after his own error.

Defense

Ozan Kabak missed the Southampton fixture, and has yet to return to training. Liverpool went with the pairing of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams over the weekend, and that is likely the pair again. Fabinho is also an option, but Liverpool would much prefer him in the midfield. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will start out wide.

Midfield

James Milner is a little banged up and may not be ready for the fixture with United, but will return soon. That likely means the same midfield three as Saturday, with Fabinho in the No. 6 role with Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago on either side.

Attack

Sadio Mane got back on the score sheet on Saturday, which was a big boost. Jota got the start over Firmino on Saturday, but the roles could swith come Thursday.

Diogo Jota has been a high-impact player for the Reds when healthy, but also strong coming off the bench too. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino don’t make the same kind of impact off the bench.



Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Fabinho, Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah.

