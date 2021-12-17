Predicted Liverpool FC Starting XI at Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester City. Sunday they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur, who sit seventh but have three games in hand. It will be Spurs first match in two weeks after having an outbreak of COVID cases.
Liverpool just had three positive cases as well, but hope their situation is limited to those three.
Goalkeeper
Alisson saw his shutout streak snapped by an early JonJo Shelvey goal Thursday, but made a key save a short-time later to keep Liverpool only a goal down.
Liverpool have the third-best defensive record in the league to date, and a big reason for that is the play of their Brazilian keeper.
Defense
Virgil van Dijk tested positive for Covid and is set to miss Sunday’s game. Ibrahima Konate stepped up in his absence and played well alongside Joel Matip. That should be the pairing again Sunday, as Joe Gomez has just come back from injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a fantastic goal to secure the three points Thursday, and wants to add to that performance Sunday.
Andy Robertson gets the start Sunday, with both outside backs likely rested midweek for the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.
Midfield
Liverpool’s midfield also has COVID issues, with Fabinho and Curtis Jones out. After coming on as a sub Thursday, Naby Keita may move into the line-up Sunday. Jordan Henderson stays in his role at the 6 with Fabinho out.
The last spot should go to either Thiago or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and it probably comes down to who recovers best from Thursday with a tight turnaround.
Attack
Mo Salah added to his league-leading goal tally, scoring for the 15th time in the PL. Diogo Jota also scored, moving him second in the Golden Boot race behind Salah. Sadio Mane has also been playing well, and with Salah and Jota, makes up Liverpool’s strongest front-3 right now.
Roberto Firmino is available if needed, but should start on the bench for this one.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah.
