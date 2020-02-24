Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs West Ham United

Liverpool FC have a ton to play for tonight when they host lowly West Ham United. A victory here would see them equal Manchester City’s all-time record of winning 18 straight top-flight games. Unbeaten in their last 43 Premier League games, the Reds are highly favored to take all three points from this one.
Get a result here, as they are strongly expected to do against the league’s 18th place side, and that means the Merseyside club are just 10 matches away from an undefeated season. With the league title already long locked up, it’s the main goal Jurgen Klopp’s side has to play for in the domestic top flight.
Regarding the team news for this match, Liverpool will be sans captain Jordan Henderson due to a hamstring injury injury, with the skipper set for a three week spell on the sidelines. Otherwise, Klopp has no new injury concerns.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United
Mane Firmino Salah
Oxlade-Chamberlain Keita Fabinho
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Liverpool FC vs West Ham United FYIs
February 24, 8pm local, Anfield
West Ham United starting XI, team news: go to this link
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 82%, Draw 12%, West Ham United in 6%
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW West Ham United LDLLD
TV/Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind