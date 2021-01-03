Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton

Liverpool missed an opportunity to grab control of the title race over the festive period, settling for two draws against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United.
Now tied atop the table with Manchester United, the Reds look to get back on track against Southampton FC on Monday night.
Injury News
On the fitness front, there were no new injuries for Liverpool. Diogo Jota is inching closer to returning, but is still probably 3-4 weeks away.
Joel Matip is also a couple weeks away from returning, as is Naby Keita. Both Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk have posted pictures and videos of their rehab, but are still months away from returning.
Line-up
Facing Southampton, Liverpool will likely play its normal 4-3-3 formation. In goal, Alisson recorded the shutout against Newcastle, but didn’t face much from the opposition.
Nat Phillips got the start at centerback, and he seems to be preferred to Rhys Williams in games when long balls and crosses will be prevalent. That isn’t Southampton’s usual game, so Williams is likely to start Monday.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a little off, and could probably use a day off. The right back is unlikely to feature in the FA Cup match on Friday however, so he will get a rest there. Andy Robertson suffered a knock to his ankle against Newcastle, but finished the game.
Liverpool’s midfield of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones did not work against Newcastle. When Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago came in during the second half, you could see the impact they made.
Henderson is likely to start, as is Wijnaldum after getting a break on Wednesday. If Thiago is doesn’t have setbacks after his first action in a couple of months, he should start as well. Liverpool’s front-3 were kept off the scoresheet for the first time in the PL this season.
They had chances for a late winner, but were denied the breakthrough goal.
If Liverpool are going to defend their title, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah have to play well.
Predicted Liverpool Line-up (4-3-3-)
Alisson, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Rhys Williams, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.
Comments
